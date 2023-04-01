Previous
Tonight's "Fair" Sunset! by rickster549
Tonight's "Fair" Sunset!

Not sure where the sunset App gets it's information, but sure seemed a lot better than Fair. If that one lower cloud bank hadn't been there, I think it would have really lit up. Although, really can't complain about this one.
Rick

Peter Dulis ace
Clouds are magical at sunset
