Photo 2870
Tonight's "Fair" Sunset!
Not sure where the sunset App gets it's information, but sure seemed a lot better than Fair. If that one lower cloud bank hadn't been there, I think it would have really lit up. Although, really can't complain about this one.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Peter Dulis
ace
Clouds are magical at sunset
April 2nd, 2023
