And This Was Another "Poor" Sunset! by rickster549
And This Was Another "Poor" Sunset!

According to the Alpenglow App. Think I might have to find another app, but since I pretty much go down every night, not sure I really need an APP.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Peter Dulis ace
Clouds can be magical
April 4th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic clouds make a big difference. Glorious
April 4th, 2023  
