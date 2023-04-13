Sign up
Photo 2882
Sunset Over the Pier!
The storms moved through again this afternoon, but fortunately, things were starting to clear as I got down. There was still thunder rumbling in the distance, but by the radar, it was far enough away, that it was ok to be out there.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th April 2023 7:51pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
I can see by the tv weather reports that you had horrible rain down there. Glad to hear it wasn't directly in your area. This looks like an after-the-storm sunset.
April 14th, 2023
*lynn
ace
beautifully composed and captured ~ fav
April 14th, 2023
