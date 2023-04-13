Previous
Sunset Over the Pier! by rickster549
Photo 2882

Sunset Over the Pier!

The storms moved through again this afternoon, but fortunately, things were starting to clear as I got down. There was still thunder rumbling in the distance, but by the radar, it was far enough away, that it was ok to be out there.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
I can see by the tv weather reports that you had horrible rain down there. Glad to hear it wasn't directly in your area. This looks like an after-the-storm sunset.
April 14th, 2023  
*lynn ace
beautifully composed and captured ~ fav
April 14th, 2023  
