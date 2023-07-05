Previous
Guess What Happened to Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Guess What Happened to Sunset Tonight!

Typical of the sunsets lately. The sun is out when we get down, and just before sunset, it goes behind some of the clouds and sunset gets blocked out. Oh well, still a nice evening.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
