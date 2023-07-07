Sign up
Photo 2959
What Sunset Was Looking Like Last Night!
This was what it looked like before sunset time. By then, it had totally clouded up, as you saw from yesterdays post. Tried to get down tonight, but just too much lightning and we had rain for a big part of the day.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Tags
sunsets-rick365
