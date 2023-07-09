Previous
And the Clouds Were Back Tonight! by rickster549
And the Clouds Were Back Tonight!

More rain this afternoon and just didn't clear on out before sunset. But did give some interesting clouds.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Milanie ace
Got our first rainy day in a long time - sure was welcome. You do get some really neat clouds there
July 10th, 2023  
