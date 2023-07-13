Previous
Well, Absolutely No Color or Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2965

Well, Absolutely No Color or Sunset Tonight!

Did go down, but the rain had started, so just made a couple of shots from under one of the trees, so I could stay as dry as possible. After that, just headed back to the car and headed for the house.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
812% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
It’s nice to see it differently. We had storm clouds and thunder but no rain.
July 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise