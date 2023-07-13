Sign up
Photo 2965
Well, Absolutely No Color or Sunset Tonight!
Did go down, but the rain had started, so just made a couple of shots from under one of the trees, so I could stay as dry as possible. After that, just headed back to the car and headed for the house.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
1
0
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunset-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
It’s nice to see it differently. We had storm clouds and thunder but no rain.
July 14th, 2023
