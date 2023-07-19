Previous
Finally Got Some Color Tonight! by rickster549
Finally Got Some Color Tonight!

Sure wasn't expecting this, but it really lit up after the sun went down. It looked like there was still somewhat of a haze out there, so guess that made things light up.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Rick

Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful.
July 20th, 2023  
