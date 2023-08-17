Previous
Tonight's Sunset After the Rains! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset After the Rains!

Sure wasn't expecting any kind of color like this tonight, but it lit up pretty well. Was even having a little lightning in that cloud just left of center. There is actually a bolt in that cloud, but not sure you can blow it up enough to see that.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Great fiery colors and reflections
August 18th, 2023  
