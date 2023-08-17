Sign up
Photo 3000
Tonight's Sunset After the Rains!
Sure wasn't expecting any kind of color like this tonight, but it lit up pretty well. Was even having a little lightning in that cloud just left of center. There is actually a bolt in that cloud, but not sure you can blow it up enough to see that.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
Great fiery colors and reflections
August 18th, 2023
