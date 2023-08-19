Previous
Sunset Between the Trees! by rickster549
Sunset Between the Trees!

Didn't have the clouds like we did last night, but still got some pretty nice color as the sun hit the horizon. Think there was just enough clouds out there to sort of filter out the sun, so it wasn't so bright.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Such a vibrant sunset...great capture
August 20th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful
August 20th, 2023  
