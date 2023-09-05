Sign up
Previous
Photo 3019
One of Last Night's Milky Way Shot!
No sunset shot tonight, as I didn't finish the round of golf in time. :-( So had to go with one of the shots from last night. Looks like I might have to travel a bit to get a shot that's not totally lit up with light pollution.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
