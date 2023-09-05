Previous
One of Last Night's Milky Way Shot! by rickster549
One of Last Night's Milky Way Shot!

No sunset shot tonight, as I didn't finish the round of golf in time. :-( So had to go with one of the shots from last night. Looks like I might have to travel a bit to get a shot that's not totally lit up with light pollution.
Rick

