And After Sunset, the Show Began! by rickster549
Photo 3021

And After Sunset, the Show Began!

It was so surprising to have that sunset and then have this amazing light show. It was flashing all around. It was definitely far enough away, that there was not a problem for us on the pier. But, what a show.
Sorry for not commenting on anyone's photo's lately. Thought I had been hacked, so took the computer into Geed Squad and finally got it back today. Tried to get on with an I-pad that we have, but didn't have the correct password. :-( I've started some home projects, so may be off a little longer. Just glad to have a computer back and glad to be able to get back into "365" friends.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Rick

Danette Thompson ace
Wow. Terrific show!
September 13th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous...love the tones, light
September 13th, 2023  
amyK ace
Amazing shot!
September 13th, 2023  
