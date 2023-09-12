And After Sunset, the Show Began!

It was so surprising to have that sunset and then have this amazing light show. It was flashing all around. It was definitely far enough away, that there was not a problem for us on the pier. But, what a show.

Sorry for not commenting on anyone's photo's lately. Thought I had been hacked, so took the computer into Geed Squad and finally got it back today. Tried to get on with an I-pad that we have, but didn't have the correct password. :-( I've started some home projects, so may be off a little longer. Just glad to have a computer back and glad to be able to get back into "365" friends.