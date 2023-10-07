Previous
A Little Bit of Color Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3046

A Little Bit of Color Tonight!

Lots of nice clouds tonight and even got some nice color, but thought it might light up even more. You just never know.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Rick

@rickster549
Danette Thompson ace
Very interesting cloud patterns
October 8th, 2023  
