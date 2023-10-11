Sign up
Previous
Photo 3050
One More From Last Night!
The was right after the sun went down behind that cloud bank out there. Tonight was total clouds, no sight of sun, anywhere. Did go down, but didn't stay too long tonight.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8800
photos
165
followers
52
following
835% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th October 2023 6:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
*lynn
ace
nice composition and pretty
October 12th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
I like the clarity of the colors
October 12th, 2023
