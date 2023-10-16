Previous
Back to the Usual Pier for Tonight's Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 3055

Back to the Usual Pier for Tonight's Sunset!

Just had these clouds out there to give a little bit of color tonight. If you look real close, I think you will be able to see the very small crescent moon, just below that cloud coming from the left in the center of the shot.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
836% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise