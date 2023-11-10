Previous
Cloudy Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3080

Cloudy Sunset Tonight!

Was really looking like it was going to be a really special one, but as the sun got on down, it was starting to be blocked out. This was about the most color that shown tonight, but it was still really nice out there.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Rick

@rickster549
Spectacular!
November 11th, 2023  
Great clouds and scraggly tree!
November 11th, 2023  
