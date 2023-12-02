Sign up
Photo 3102
Sunset Filler for Tonight!
Couldn't make it down tonight, but did get down this morning. With all of the fog, was hoping to find the spider webs covered with beads, but didn't find a single one. But with all of the fog,did have to get a shot of the pier.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
365
365
Taken
2nd December 2023 10:41am
Tags
misc-rick365
Danette Thompson
Nice subject for fog
December 3rd, 2023
Milanie
What a neat reflection in that fog
December 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
Love a good fog picture
December 3rd, 2023
