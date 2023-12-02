Previous
Sunset Filler for Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3102

Sunset Filler for Tonight!

Couldn't make it down tonight, but did get down this morning. With all of the fog, was hoping to find the spider webs covered with beads, but didn't find a single one. But with all of the fog,did have to get a shot of the pier.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
849% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Nice subject for fog
December 3rd, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a neat reflection in that fog
December 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Love a good fog picture
December 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise