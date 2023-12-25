Sign up
Previous
Photo 3125
Did Have a Little Color Tonight!
Wasn't expecting any color tonight, as we've had rain showers most of the day, but had to get out of the kitchen for a while so headed on down. And glad I did, as the colors did pop through after the sun went down.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
4
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunset-rick365
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
yeah, you did your thing on this one. Nice capture during the blue hour, which differentiates it from most of your recent sunset shots. Well done.
December 26th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Love the two pillars of color
December 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
This is so gorgeous, beautiful capture and colours.
December 26th, 2023
Barb
ace
What a serene ending to a rainy day!
December 26th, 2023
