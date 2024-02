Sunset With Sorms All Around!

Surprised that we got any clearing skies at all this afternoon, but around sunset time, things sort of started to clear up. There were severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings across the river, but somehow, it opened up just enough to let the sun shine through for a little bit. Thought we might get to see some lightning across the river, but it was just the flashes in the clouds. No bolts. Didn't hear of any tornadoes touching down, so hopefully, it was just a lot of rain.