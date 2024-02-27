Previous
Sunset at One of My Other Spots! by rickster549
Sunset at One of My Other Spots!

There was a lot of clouds out there tonight, so figured that it was really going to light up. But by time the sun went down, most of the clouds had blown away. :-( Regardless, a very nice evening to be out.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson
I love a good glow
February 28th, 2024  
Bill
Such a peaceful shot.
February 28th, 2024  
