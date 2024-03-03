Previous
Got a Small Opening for Sunset! by rickster549
Got a Small Opening for Sunset!

Still getting the weather moving through. Just happened that the clouds opened up a little and let the light through for a short time.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice light
March 4th, 2024  
Babs ace
Two weather fronts in one
March 4th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the warm colors and their reflections
March 4th, 2024  
