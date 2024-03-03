Sign up
Previous
Photo 3194
Got a Small Opening for Sunset!
Still getting the weather moving through. Just happened that the clouds opened up a little and let the light through for a short time.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
3
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9232
photos
165
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
3rd March 2024 6:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice light
March 4th, 2024
Babs
ace
Two weather fronts in one
March 4th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love the warm colors and their reflections
March 4th, 2024
