Photo 3223
Tonight's Sunset With a Different Color!
Had some nice clouds out there again tonight, but just in the wrong spot, so didn't get a whole lot of bright colors as the sun was pretty much blocked as it went on down.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st April 2024 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
*lynn
ace
beautiful copper sunset!
April 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love the tones, light
April 2nd, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice clouds. We had some pretty color.
April 2nd, 2024
