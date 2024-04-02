Previous
And the Clouds Came in Again to Night! by rickster549
And the Clouds Came in Again to Night!

Another cloudy night, but the lighting was still very nice just before the sun went down.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful rays and I really like your composition
April 3rd, 2024  
amyK ace
Love the tree silhouettes
April 3rd, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful scene
April 3rd, 2024  
