Sunset Through the Construction Area! by rickster549
Photo 3229

Sunset Through the Construction Area!

Will be glad when the construction is completed on the foreground area. That area is blocked off and has lots of heavy equipment for clearing and dropping rocks over the side. Will be interesting to see how it all works out.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

