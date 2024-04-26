Previous
Nice that the Sun Was Filtered Out by rickster549
Photo 3248

Nice that the Sun Was Filtered Out

Those clouds out there were just enough to help filter out the brightness of the sun and get a somewhat sharp image of the sun. Did get some pretty nice color as the sun was going down. Not much after the sun got below the horizon.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
889% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Magical sunset colors and reflections
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise