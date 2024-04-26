Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3248
Nice that the Sun Was Filtered Out
Those clouds out there were just enough to help filter out the brightness of the sun and get a somewhat sharp image of the sun. Did get some pretty nice color as the sun was going down. Not much after the sun got below the horizon.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9394
photos
169
followers
52
following
889% complete
View this month »
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
Latest from all albums
3194
2948
3195
3247
2949
3248
3196
2950
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th April 2024 7:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Magical sunset colors and reflections
April 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close