Brightly Colored Sunset! by rickster549
Brightly Colored Sunset!

Totally clear tonight, so no clouds to add to the color. But things did brighten up after the sun went down. Very nice out there tonight.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful color
May 12th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Another great sunset shot. Keep them coming!
May 12th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow clear as a bell!
May 12th, 2024  
