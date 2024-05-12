Sign up
Photo 3264
Sunset and the Clouds!
Had lots of nice clouds, but just a little too much in some areas. That bank on the horizon blocked out the sun as it got down past it and there was no lighting after that.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful sky
May 13th, 2024
