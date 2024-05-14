Previous
The Rain Moved On, but the Clouds Remained! by rickster549
Photo 3266

The Rain Moved On, but the Clouds Remained!

Was sure there would be any color tonight, but at the last minute, the red/pink started to show through. Thought it was really going to light up, but this was the best that it got. Still, not bad.
14th May 2024

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
