Sunset with the Skiff Buzzing By!

Sunset was about to be totally blocked, so the guy in the skiff showed up at a good time. Seems like it may be a routine, as he buzzed by the last time I was here. Whats sort of interesting about it, is that he has two huge Rottweiler dogs riding with him on the skiff. Think they may be living on that sailboat that you can see on the far left of the photo. Guess he has to bring the dogs to land so they can take care of business. :-) And then he goes right back out to the boat.