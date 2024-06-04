Previous
Tonight's Sunset Behind the new Fence! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset Behind the new Fence!

Had a few clouds out there tonight and at this point, the sun was somewhat blocked, but at least it did give off some color all around.
And yes Diana, this fence was just added back in the last couple of days. They have been totally restoring this upper section of grounds/ There was a fence before, but with all of the trees and other growth, it was quite as obvious. I'll have to make a shot from the pier to show what they've done over the last month or so. Once that area is totally completed, we will be able to get up to the fence so it shouldn't be visible in the shots.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Wonderful sunset capture
June 5th, 2024  
