Tonight's Sunset Behind the new Fence!

Had a few clouds out there tonight and at this point, the sun was somewhat blocked, but at least it did give off some color all around.

And yes Diana, this fence was just added back in the last couple of days. They have been totally restoring this upper section of grounds/ There was a fence before, but with all of the trees and other growth, it was quite as obvious. I'll have to make a shot from the pier to show what they've done over the last month or so. Once that area is totally completed, we will be able to get up to the fence so it shouldn't be visible in the shots.