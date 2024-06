It Lit Up Tonight After the Rain!

So after chasing the owls around, I went back up to my usual sunset spot and waited things out. Fortunately, the rain had stopped at this location, so didn't have to take the umbrella. :-) Waited for a little while, and things started to change, and wow, did it change. Guess this is why I sort of get disappointed when we don't see this kind of sunset every night. :-)