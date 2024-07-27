Previous
Sunset Was Totally Cloudy Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3331

Sunset Was Totally Cloudy Tonight!

But we did have somewhat sunny skies earlier in the day, and these people were enjoying their time out. I like the covered awning that they put up and then get under that to have their drinks. They even have some sort of floating table. :-)
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
912% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
That's a pretty impressive gathering
July 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful capture, fun times in the sunshine
July 28th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fun image!
July 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What fun !!
July 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise