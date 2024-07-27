Sign up
Previous
Photo 3331
Sunset Was Totally Cloudy Tonight!
But we did have somewhat sunny skies earlier in the day, and these people were enjoying their time out. I like the covered awning that they put up and then get under that to have their drinks. They even have some sort of floating table. :-)
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
4
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9644
photos
163
followers
54
following
912% complete
3324
3325
3326
3327
3328
3329
3330
3331
3277
3032
3330
3278
3033
3331
3279
3034
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th July 2024 12:01pm
Tags
misc-rick365
Suzanne
ace
That's a pretty impressive gathering
July 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful capture, fun times in the sunshine
July 28th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fun image!
July 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What fun !!
July 28th, 2024
