Previous
Photo 3332
Early Sunset!
Got down early enough that the sun was somewhat still shining on the water, but shortly after this, the sun went behind the clouds.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9647
photos
163
followers
54
following
912% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th July 2024 7:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice to see the glow
July 29th, 2024
