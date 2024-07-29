Sign up
Previous
Photo 3333
An Early Sunset Again Tonight!
Well, the sun was up and was looking pretty promising, but with those clouds out there on the horizon, the sun got blocked after this shot, and really didn't show up any more for the evening.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th July 2024 7:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
*lynn
ace
lovely tones and composition
July 30th, 2024
