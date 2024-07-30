Previous
Got Some Pretty Nice Color Out There Tonight! by rickster549
Got Some Pretty Nice Color Out There Tonight!

Wasn't expecting this tonight, as there was a huge band of clouds across the horizon, but as the sun got down past the horizon, things started to light up. Best on black if you have the time.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Rick

@rickster549
