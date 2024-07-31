Previous
So Much for Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
So Much for Sunset Tonight!

So ended up just trying to get some lightning shots. There is a couple of streaks out there on the right side, but they were quite a ways away, so they were not as bright as usual. Probably best if viewed on black.
Rick

@rickster549
