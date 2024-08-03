Sign up
Photo 3338
Lots of Clouds Moving In!
Don't know that it's from the storm yet, but with all of the thunderstorms we've been having lately, it was nice to almost see the sun. For a little bit, anyway. Those clouds on the horizon pretty much blocked out the sun as it got on down.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3284
3039
3337
3285
3040
3338
3286
3041
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
3rd August 2024 8:06pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
amyK
ace
Lovely glow to this
August 4th, 2024
