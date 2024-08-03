Previous
Lots of Clouds Moving In! by rickster549
Photo 3338

Lots of Clouds Moving In!

Don't know that it's from the storm yet, but with all of the thunderstorms we've been having lately, it was nice to almost see the sun. For a little bit, anyway. Those clouds on the horizon pretty much blocked out the sun as it got on down.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Rick

@rickster549
amyK ace
Lovely glow to this
August 4th, 2024  
