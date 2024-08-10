Previous
Lot of Pinks in Tonight's Sunset! by rickster549
Lot of Pinks in Tonight's Sunset!

Got quite a bit of color tonight, just wish there had been a lot more clouds for the sun to reflect off of. Best on black if you have the time.
10th August 2024

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Beautiful sunset colors, light
August 11th, 2024  
