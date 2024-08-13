Previous
Very Calm Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Very Calm Sunset Tonight!

Was almost too hot tonight to be out there. Not a breath of air for the longest time, but right at the end of sunset, the wind did finally pick up and made it a little more bearable.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Rick


@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Wonderful reflections
August 14th, 2024  
Brian ace
Spell binding
August 14th, 2024  
Barb ace
Glorious sunset!
August 14th, 2024  
