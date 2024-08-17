Previous
Sunset at One of the Other Spots Tonight! by rickster549
Sunset at One of the Other Spots Tonight!

Running late from looking for the owls, so just stayed at this location to get the sunset shot for tonight. And right after this shot, the sun went down behind a cloud bank on the horizon, and that was it.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Rick

Danette Thompson ace
Looks like a nice spot
August 18th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous.
August 18th, 2024  
