Sunset Through the Trees! by rickster549
Sunset Through the Trees!

Back to my normal spot tonight. Not really any clouds, but did have quite a bit of haze out there, so it filtered out the sun pretty well.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Neat silhouettes and great orange shades
August 19th, 2024  
