Photo 3353
Sunset Through the Trees!
Back to my normal spot tonight. Not really any clouds, but did have quite a bit of haze out there, so it filtered out the sun pretty well.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Photo Details
gloria jones
ace
Neat silhouettes and great orange shades
August 19th, 2024
