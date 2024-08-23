Previous
Sure Wasn't Expecting This Tonight! by rickster549
Sure Wasn't Expecting This Tonight!

There were rain storms around the area this afternoon so really wasn't expecting to see anything tonight. But as usual, I had to go down, and glad I did. The sun was blocked, but after it went down, the colors started to show.
Rick

Rick
