Sunset Was Blocked Again Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3361

Sunset Was Blocked Again Tonight!

But at least on the right side, the clouds moved away a little and let some of the light get through. Best on black if you have the time.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
gloria jones ace
Love the light, clouds, reflection
August 27th, 2024  
