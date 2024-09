Milky Way on the Roadway!

Went to one of my other spots tonight, which I thought was going to be darker, but from all of the lights out there, doesn't really seem to be much different. I've got some other shots from across the road, so maybe, they want be quite as much light pollution. But a lot of this light is from the cars coming down the road. Even got some pretty good light trials as they came whizzing by. I'll see how they turn out and put on later if they are ok. Probably best on black if you have the time.