Photo 3391
Well, the Clouds and Rain Have Moved In!
Just starting to get some rain this evening, but suspect we will be getting a whole lot more in the next couple of days. Just hope the winds stay low and the storm moves on really fast with minimal damage.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
