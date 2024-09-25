Previous
Well, the Clouds and Rain Have Moved In! by rickster549
Well, the Clouds and Rain Have Moved In!

Just starting to get some rain this evening, but suspect we will be getting a whole lot more in the next couple of days. Just hope the winds stay low and the storm moves on really fast with minimal damage.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Rick

