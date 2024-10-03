Sign up
Previous
Photo 3399
Sunset Back at My Usual Spot!
Went back to my normal spot for sunset tonight. Just had that band of clouds blowing by, otherwise, totally clear skies.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
3rd October 2024 7:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Very nice!
October 4th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice to see a sunset!
October 4th, 2024
