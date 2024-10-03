Previous
Sunset Back at My Usual Spot! by rickster549
Sunset Back at My Usual Spot!

Went back to my normal spot for sunset tonight. Just had that band of clouds blowing by, otherwise, totally clear skies.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Very nice!
October 4th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice to see a sunset!
October 4th, 2024  
