Photo 3400
Well, No Sun Tonight!
Had some really nice clouds and did get a little light as the sun was setting behind them, but just too many clouds up there to let the sun really put the color on them. Best on black if you have the time.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful sky
October 5th, 2024
