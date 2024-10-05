Previous
Sunset From a Couple of Weeks Ago! by rickster549
Photo 3401

Sunset From a Couple of Weeks Ago!

Raining tonight, so didn't get out. Started down, but had a low tire pressure on the dash, so just turned around and parked the car. Hopefully, it won't leak down any further by tomorrow, and I can get to the station pump to put the air in. :-(
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
931% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful sky. Get the tire fixed before Milton arrives. 🙁
October 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise