Photo 3401
Sunset From a Couple of Weeks Ago!
Raining tonight, so didn't get out. Started down, but had a low tire pressure on the dash, so just turned around and parked the car. Hopefully, it won't leak down any further by tomorrow, and I can get to the station pump to put the air in. :-(
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9854
photos
152
followers
53
following
931% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th September 2024 7:44pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful sky. Get the tire fixed before Milton arrives. 🙁
October 6th, 2024
