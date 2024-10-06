Previous
Another Sunset From the Archives!~ by rickster549
Another Sunset From the Archives!~

Raining again this afternoon, so had to go back into the archives again. I did go down, but couldn't get out from under the umbrella, so didn't even take a shot.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Rick

@rickster549
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautiful!
October 7th, 2024  
