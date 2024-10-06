Sign up
Photo 3402
Another Sunset From the Archives!~
Raining again this afternoon, so had to go back into the archives again. I did go down, but couldn't get out from under the umbrella, so didn't even take a shot.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9857
photos
153
followers
53
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th June 2024 8:48pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Beautiful!
October 7th, 2024
