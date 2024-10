The Calm Before the Storm!

Finally had a little opening tonight in the clouds, so the sun was able to shine through and light up the clouds. Probably won't see any sun for the next several days, as another storm is heading across the Florida peninsula in the next couple of days. Asking for prayers for all of the people in the path of the storm, as well as those that are just getting over the last storm that came through.. Not sure exactly what it's going to do up here, but will be keeping a close eye on the storm